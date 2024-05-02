Listen Live
Pacers Beat Bucks, Get First Playoff Series Win Since 2014

Published on May 2, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers won their first playoff series in 10 years Thursday night by knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 120-98.

Indiana finished with six players in double figures. They were led by Obi Toppin who had 21 points off the bench. TJ McConnell scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

The Pacers bench outscored the Bucks bench 50-10. They shot 54% from the field while Milwaukee hit 42% of its shots.

The Pacers will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game 1 is Monday.

 

