Listen Live
Local

Discounted Concert Tickets Offered During Live Nation’s “Concert Week”

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Live Nation Concert Week 2024 Promo Image

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation is holding their tenth annual “Concert Week” ticket sale from May 8th through the 14th.

During this time select tickets for shows in Indianapolis will be on sale for $25.

Those shows include;

– Brothers Osborne

– Bryson Tiller

– Chris Young

– Cole Swindell

– Jordan Davis

– Justin Moore and Randy Houser

– O.A.R.

– Parker McCollum

– Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo

– Riley Green

– Sarah McLachlan

– The Beach Boys

– The Kid LAROI

– and more!

These artists will be performing at a variety of venues throughout Indianapolis like the Everwise Amphitheater, Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville), Old National Centre, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Those worried about possible “fees” applied at checkout, Live Nation has already applied those to the ticket cost. That means it is a flat $25 plus whatever city/state taxes that may apply.

Tickets and a full list of participating shows are available at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

The post Discounted Concert Tickets Offered During Live Nation’s “Concert Week” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Discounted Concert Tickets Offered During Live Nation’s “Concert Week”  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close