Sukihana Addresses Recent Arrest On Drug Charges

Sukihana said that she isn't involved with any drug selling or usage and claims her charges will be dropped.

Published on May 1, 2024

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Sukihana was recently arrested in Florida on drug charges and has now spoken out about the incident and claims that what was reported was not true. The social media and reality television star says that she doesn’t sell drugs and added that the charges against her will be dropped.

Sukihana, real name Destiny Henderson, 32, was initially arrested on April 25 and was taken into custody by the North Lauderdale Police Department with her mugshot processed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Henderson was charged with possession and intent to sell MDMA (Ecstasy) and codeine and was held on $7,500 bond at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach as reported by The Miami Herald.

Taking to Instagram Live, Sukihana addressed the arrest and was very clear that she was not intending to sell drugs and added that she made more money using other methods.

“I don’t need to sell no fuckin’ dr*gs, b*tch, I’m already rich,” Sukihana is seen stating on Instagram Live. “I don’t do no motherf*ckin’ drugs, and I don’t sell no drugs. Like I said, I sell coochie.”

The “Hood Rats” artist added that the charges will later be dropped during her address.

Sukihana is using the mugshot from her arrest as part of a new merch rollout on her website, along with other items.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Sukihana Addresses Recent Arrest On Drug Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

