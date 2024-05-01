Sukihana was recently arrested in Florida on drug charges and has now spoken out about the incident and claims that what was reported was not true. The social media and reality television star says that she doesn’t sell drugs and added that the charges against her will be dropped.
Sukihana, real name Destiny Henderson, 32, was initially arrested on April 25 and was taken into custody by the North Lauderdale Police Department with her mugshot processed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Henderson was charged with possession and intent to sell MDMA (Ecstasy) and codeine and was held on $7,500 bond at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach as reported by The Miami Herald.
Taking to Instagram Live, Sukihana addressed the arrest and was very clear that she was not intending to sell drugs and added that she made more money using other methods.
“I don’t need to sell no fuckin’ dr*gs, b*tch, I’m already rich,” Sukihana is seen stating on Instagram Live. “I don’t do no motherf*ckin’ drugs, and I don’t sell no drugs. Like I said, I sell coochie.”
The “Hood Rats” artist added that the charges will later be dropped during her address.
Sukihana is using the mugshot from her arrest as part of a new merch rollout on her website, along with other items.
—
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Sukihana Addresses Recent Arrest On Drug Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle
-
Honoring Jerry Wade: A Celebration of Love and Legacy
-
R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host
-
July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs