Listen Live
Local

Caregiving Parents Meet With Governor Over Issues With Medicaid Shortfall

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Statehouse

Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEHOUSE — The Medicaid shortfall that the state is tasked with rectifying may have a big impact on parents who get help from the program in caring for their children with special needs.

Parents of what the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) calls “medically complex children” are currently reimbursed by Medicaid as caregivers. But the shortfall means that the program faces cuts, and these parents appear to be on the chopping block.

On Monday, a group of parents who also act as caregivers for their children met with Gov. Eric Holcomb and FSSA Secretary Dr. Dan Rusyniak to lay out their concerns about what help they will be able to get from the state.

What will likely happen is that parents of “medically complex children” will be able to move over to a different program. The structured family caregiving program under Medicaid functions similarly to the program parents currently rely on, but it reimburses caregivers at a lesser rate.

“I feel like we gave the governor and the secretary a significant amount of information that they need to be able to move forward with and hopefully be able to act on for the betterment of our families,” said Jennifer DeWitt, who led the group of parents.

They had been requesting this meeting for several months once news of the Medicaid shortfall became apparent.

“We really appreciate that they finally took the time to meet with us,” DeWitt added. “Although we wish we had this opportunity sooner to let them know about the issues that we are having. But it is better late than never.”

One of the issues these parents, and 200 more like them around the state, are having with the new program is getting set up with it. They say there is vague information about which parts of the program they and their children qualify for. They asked the governor and secretary to get clarification on that.

“I listened carefully and appreciated the moms bringing their concerns forward,” Gov. Holcomb said in a statement. “They obviously only want the best for their children. Dr. Rusyniak was with me during the meeting, and we’ll consider the issues they raised as well as changes we can make to better communicate with impacted families.”

The parents are hoping the state will enact a 90-day delay in the proposed changes to FSSA so they can have more time to get set up on the right plans with the new program.

The post Caregiving Parents Meet With Governor Over Issues With Medicaid Shortfall appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Caregiving Parents Meet With Governor Over Issues With Medicaid Shortfall  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close