INDOT: Come See How the Electric Charging Highway Is Supposed to Work

Published on April 30, 2024

An electric car at the charging station

Source: (Photo by Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — You may remember hearing about the construction of highway that can charge electric vehicles. Now, you can see how it’s supposed to work in person.

Wednesday, May 1st, you’re invited to the Indiana Department of Transportation office in West Lafayette at 3 o’clock to see the highway electric charger in action. The project, led by Purdue University and Cummins, is still under construction, but there will be a demonstration ready to go.

Once the real deal is done, the highway will have electric charging panels built into the road, and it will in theory charge electric cars and trucks as they travel.

The panels, coils, and wires are already being installed on US 52 between Cumberland Avenue and Lindberg Road.

The project will take about a year to complete.

