Indiana Grown: Celebrating Authenticity and Community

Published on April 30, 2024

The Indiana Grown label serves as a marker of authenticity, signifying products that are genuinely sourced from the Hoosier state. Boasting over 2,000 members, ranging from farms to small businesses, markets, and restaurants, the initiative has evolved into a comprehensive network that extends far beyond traditional agricultural goods.

What sets Indiana Grown apart is its commitment to showcasing the diversity and quality of products originating from Indiana’s rich agricultural landscape. While the label initially gained recognition for its focus on locally grown produce and livestock, it has since expanded to encompass a wide array of goods and services.

From artisanal cheeses and handcrafted beverages to specialty meats and baked goods, Indiana Grown celebrates the craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit of local producers. By promoting these products under a unified brand, the initiative not only fosters a sense of pride within the community but also encourages consumers to support local businesses and make informed purchasing decisions.

Click Here For The Directory

