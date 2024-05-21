Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Published on May 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Predict The 2023 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

The greatest time of the year has arrived in Indianapolis and The Fan wants to help you CASH IN on some winnings by seeing if you can predict the next winner of the Indy 500!

Will Helio Castronves win his 5th Indy 500? Will a rookie stun the field? Or someone win because of fuel efficiency?

When it comes to the Indy 500 anything can happen and anyone can win on any given day.

The race will take place on Sunday May 26th with the green flag waving at 12:45PM.

Make sure you get your selection in by then!

How you can win

  • Be the only submission that chooses the driver who wins the 2024 Indy 500

  • If more than one submission predicted the same driver who won the 2024 Indy 500 then those submissions will qualify fora random draw to see who will receive the winnings. (we will contact the winner by email)

Choose below who you think is going to win the Indy 500! 

If you think you need more information on the drivers you can find a small summary on each of them here | The Indianapolis 500 Field: Driver By Driver

The post Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Local

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close