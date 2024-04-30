The Fix with Karen Vaughn: New York Undercover Is Blowing Their Own Cover

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

New York Undercover Is Blowing Their Own Cover

Even after three decades, the trailblazing series “New York Undercover” remains a beloved fixture in American television. Dubbed the quintessential ’90s cop show that redefined police procedurals, it clinched back-to-back NAACP Awards in ’96 and ’97 and continues to resonate with audiences today. Despite its enduring success, the cast opens up about the challenges they faced, revealing a stark lack of promotional support. Determined to rewrite history, they embark on a 30th-anniversary tour, seizing control of their narrative and ensuring their contributions receive the recognition they deserve. It’s a testament to their resilience and the enduring impact of a show that dared to break barriers and redefine the genre.

Chris Brown Lists His Top 5 R&B Singers

Chris Brown recently made a guest appearance on the R&B Money Podcast, hosted by Tank and J. Valentine, where he faced the ultimate challenge: naming his top 5 R&B singers. With such a rich history in the genre himself, Brown’s choices undoubtedly carried weight. As the conversation unfolded, listeners eagerly awaited his selections, anticipating a mix of classic and contemporary voices. Brown’s picks would not only offer insight into his personal musical influences but also spark debates among fans and industry insiders alike. With R&B being a cornerstone of his career, the pressure was on as Brown prepared to reveal the names that shaped his own musical journey and continue to inspire his artistry today.

Rihanna the Fashion Queen Keeps Fans Guessing

“I’m coming in as an extra” – with these shocking words, Rihanna teased fans about her wardrobe choice for the highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala. As the reigning fashion queen, all eyes are on Rihanna to deliver a show-stopping look that will undoubtedly set tongues wagging. Known for her daring and innovative style, Rihanna’s ensembles have become legendary moments in fashion history. With expectations soaring, fans are left in eager anticipation, speculating wildly about what the pop icon will unveil on the red carpet. Rihanna’s ability to keep her audience guessing only adds to the excitement surrounding her Met Gala appearance, ensuring that all eyes will be firmly fixed on her as she steps into the spotlight once again.