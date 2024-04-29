Carjacking on Indy’s East Side, One Person Killed, Another Detained

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a carjacking on Indy’s east side Monday afternoon. One person was killed.

An officer near the 2700 block of English Avenue, which is near South Rural Street and Southeastern Avenue, says he heard a person yelling for help shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with trauma to his body. That man later died.

IMPD says they put out a description of the stolen vehicle and later found the vehicle on the southwest side of the city near Holt Road.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Police say anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call homicide investigators at 317-327-3475.

