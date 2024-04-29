IU President Defends School’s Actions In Dealing With Anti-Israel Protests

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — 23 more people were arrested on at Dunn Meadow on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus on Saturday.

The arrests were once again the result of protestors who refused to remove their tents when told to by Indiana State Police. The university and ISP said the tents were in violation of a rule that does not allow encampments to be set up on university property.

Indiana University has been drawing criticism over that rule than many say was recently changed, after it had allowed encampments with university permission during the day. Even then, the school says the protestors did not have permission.

Regardless, State Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said the protestors were doing nothing wrong.

“We have peaceful protestors who are not causing any problems on this campus whatsoever, and we have a university doing everything they can to suppress their speech,” Pierce said. “I’ve called the university’s, President Whitten’s handling of this amateurish.”

The city of Bloomington is also taking shots at the school’s leadership. Mayor Kerry Thomson also took aim at Indiana State Police for using what she said was force to quell the unrest and remove the protestors. Some troopers said the protestors were warned six times to remove the tents and they refused.

“Such un-regulated encampments raise concerns for us as stewards of the campus because they tax limited public safety resources and become magnets for those making threats of violence or who may not have the best interest of Indiana University in mind,” said IU president Pamela Whitten in a statement.

“Additionally, this movement also coincides with a troubling rise in antisemitism nationally and on college campuses,” she added. “Specifically, antisemitic episodes have been linked to this national encampment campaign.”

Whitten also reiterated the university’s “commitment” to free speech on campus saying that “there have been no changes to the opportunities and rights for free expression on campus.”

