Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Deborah Cox Turned Tables and Tunes

When Montell Jordan penned the chart-topping hit ‘Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,’ numerous record labels vied for the track. Yet, Jordan’s decision to entrust it to Clive Davis was no surprise – after all, who wouldn’t want Whitney Houston to grace their song? However, the unexpected twist came when Deborah Cox, not Houston, took the mic. How did Cox snag the spotlight over Houston? The answer lies in the intricate web of behind-the-scenes negotiations and musical destiny, revealing a fascinating tale of how one song found its perfect match in an unexpected voice.

Click Here For More

Janet Jackson Almost Played A Marvel Character

In a surprising revelation, Janet Jackson opens up about a missed opportunity in Hollywood. Initially tapped to portray a Marvel character in a major movie role, Jackson found herself sidelined as another actor stepped into the spotlight. While the identity of her would-be Marvel alter ego remains a mystery, Jackson’s candid admission offers a glimpse into the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. As fans speculate on what might have been, Jackson’s revelation serves as a reminder of the ever-shifting tides of showbiz and the roles that slip through even the most seasoned performers’ fingers.

Nick Cannon Doesn’t Have Time For A Woman

Nick Cannon’s recent stance on love has sent shockwaves through the gossip mill. With a bold declaration that a relationship would hinder his fast-paced lifestyle, Cannon has left many scratching their heads. Yet, amidst the confusion, one truth remains undeniable: women are far from mere passengers in life’s journey. From nurturing legacies to igniting ambition, their influence knows no bounds. As one astute observer notes, the nine-month journey of pregnancy surely disproves Cannon’s theory of slowdowns. Indeed, a woman’s touch isn’t a roadblock – it’s the ultimate catalyst for achieving greatness. So, as the debate rages on, one thing is clear: before we hit the brakes, let’s remember who’s been steering the wheel all along.