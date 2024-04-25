Listen Live
Local

Russian Cyber Criminals Claim Responsibility for Attack Tipton Plant

TMU says it refrains from disclosing additional information and remains focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures to prevent future breaches.

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Close-up of hands writing on laptop

Source: sod tatong / Getty

TIPTON, IND — The wastewater treatment plant in Tipton suffered a cybersecurity attack on Friday, April 19th, nearly a week ago. Tipton Municipal Utilities says the outage caused a minor disruption, and the plant remained operational throughout the incident.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security AgencyCISA is looking into the cyber attack. A group of Russian hackers, the People’s Cyber Army of Russia, claimed they did it on social media.

“I will add that the Plant in question is a Wastewater Treatment Plant.  Some other outlets have indicated a Water (Drinking) Plant, which was not the case,” said Jim Ankrum, General Manager of Tipton Municipal Utilities.

Ankrum says it’s important to clarify that the targeted facility is a Wastewater Treatment Plant, not a Water (Drinking) Plant, as some outlets have reported.

As the investigation progresses, TMU says it refrains from disclosing additional information and remains focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures to prevent future breaches.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages anyone with relevant information to contact CISAMedia@cisa.dhs.gov for further assistance.

The post Russian Cyber Criminals Claim Responsibility for Attack Tipton Plant appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Russian Cyber Criminals Claim Responsibility for Attack Tipton Plant  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Russian Cyber Criminals Claim Responsibility for Attack Tipton Plant

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close