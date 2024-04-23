Listen Live
Chlöe “Boy Bye,” Slim Thug “Slippin Away,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24

Chlöe kicks her motorhome man to the curb and Slim Thug loves the night life. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 23, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Checkers Baytown Grand Opening Pre-Super Bowl Party

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

For a while now Chlöe has been keeping a relatively low profile on the music scene and while she’s still got millions of fans thirsting over every posts she throws up on social media they’ve mainly been waiting on new work from the young songstress.

Now they’ve gotten their wish as Chlöe done released some new visuals to “Boy Bye” in which the young bombshell kicks it in the country in a motorhome with an unappreciative man who doesn’t know most men in the world would kill to be in his shoes right now. You stupid-stupid man!

On the Hip-Hop side, Slim Thug is still putting on for his H-Town city and for his clip to “Slippin Away” the boss hits the strip club with his crew where he makes it rain on the talent before puffin on one of them thangs and relaxing the rest of the night away. Where’s Mike Jones these days?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thirstin Howl The 3rdfeaturing The Beatnuts and Tash, Sada Baby, and more.

CHLOE – “BOY BYE”

SLIM THUG – “SLIPPIN AWAY”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD FT. THE BEATNUTS & TASH – “BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE”

SADA BABY – “SKUBNELLA”

PEE SUPREME – “ROLL IT ROLL IT”

NINO MAN – “HIDDEN AGENDAS”

STARRGAZIN – “OR NAW”

TSU NAMI – “TAKE OFF”

Chlöe “Boy Bye,” Slim Thug “Slippin Away,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chlöe "Boy Bye," Slim Thug "Slippin Away," & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24

