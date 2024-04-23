Listen Live
Local

Two Shows Announced for Ruoff in September: Pitbull and Megadeth

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

NOBLESVILLE — Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull will be bringing his “Party After Dark Tour” to Noblesville this year. The GRAMMY Award winner will be at the Ruoff Music Center on September 1st.

Pitbull’s “Party After Dark Tour” will span 25 cities between August and October. He will be joined by special guest T-Pain with Globalization DJs and DJ Laz as opening acts.

Race fans may be interested in his most recent release “Trackhouse” an album that is named and inspired by the NASCAR race team Pitbull has co-owned since 2021. The album features special guests in Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, Omar Courtz, and his tour-mate in T-Pain.

The tour will have several VIP options including a backstage tour, on-stage photo-op, access to a VIP lounge, and a designed VIP gift item. Package rates vary, find out more at vipnation.com.

PITBULL PARTY AFTER DARK TOUR

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Later than same month, Megadeth will be coming to Ruoff Music Center on September 20th as a part of their “Destroy All Enemies” tour.

They will be joined by Mudvayne and All That Remains as their opening support.

This 33-city North American tour will feature performances off their latest studio release “The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead!” in addition to hits from the last 40 years of Megadeth.

General tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

MEGADETH DESTROY ALL ENEMIES TOUR POSTER

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The post Two Shows Announced for Ruoff in September: Pitbull and Megadeth appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Shows Announced for Ruoff in September: Pitbull and Megadeth  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Two Shows Announced for Ruoff in September: Pitbull and Megadeth

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close