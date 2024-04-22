Logic “44ever,” Lost Boyz “Then Get Money” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.24

It’s been a while since Logic dropped off some new work for his fans to rock out to. But over the weekend the MC from Maryland got the internet in a frenzy when he released his new cut, “44ever,” and with it some new visuals that show just how out of this world the rapper plans to take his fans with his latest offering.

In the video for the aforementioned track, Logic goes the sci-fi route and takes himself and a couple of people into space where they rock and bop to Logic’s bars and ultimately freak out about being on a spaceship that’s going to, well, we’re not entirely sure. We hope Logic packed some space weapons cause you never know what you’ll run into once you go out into the universe.

Back on earth, Mr. Cheeks and the Lost Boyz returns to the rap game after a lengthy hiatus and in their clip to “Then Get Money,” the OG’s from Queens hit the streets and remind us how them G’s used to look holding down the block back in the 1990’s. RIP Freaky Tah.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Cory Gunz, D. Jones featuring Young Chris, and more.

LOGIC – “44EVER”

LOST BOYZ – “THEN GET MONEY”

CORY GUNZ – “REDRUM”

D. JONES FT. YOUNG CHRIS – “ZAZA”

KOOKEI – “SUGE KNIGHT”

G PERICO – “ANY MEANS”

SASHA KEABLE – “HOLD UP”

JAE MILLZ – “DA ROCKWILDER”

