Listen Live
News

Logic “44ever,” Lost Boyz “Then Get Money” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.24

Logic blasts off into space for reasons unknown and The Lost Boyz are still holding down Queens. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Wiz Khalifa & Logic Vinyl Verse Summer Tour 2022 - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s been a while since Logic dropped off some new work for his fans to rock out to. But over the weekend the MC from Maryland got the internet in a frenzy when he released his new cut, “44ever,” and with it some new visuals that show just how out of this world the rapper plans to take his fans with his latest offering.

In the video for the aforementioned track, Logic goes the sci-fi route and takes himself and a couple of people into space where they rock and bop to Logic’s bars and ultimately freak out about being on a spaceship that’s going to, well, we’re not entirely sure. We hope Logic packed some space weapons cause you never know what you’ll run into once you go out into the universe.

Back on earth, Mr. Cheeks and the Lost Boyz returns to the rap game after a lengthy hiatus and in their clip to “Then Get Money,” the OG’s from Queens hit the streets and remind us how them G’s used to look holding down the block back in the 1990’s. RIP Freaky Tah.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Cory Gunz, D. Jones featuring Young Chris, and more.

LOGIC – “44EVER”

LOST BOYZ – “THEN GET MONEY”

CORY GUNZ – “REDRUM”

D. JONES FT. YOUNG CHRIS – “ZAZA”

KOOKEI – “SUGE KNIGHT”

G PERICO – “ANY MEANS”

SASHA KEABLE – “HOLD UP”

JAE MILLZ – “DA ROCKWILDER”

Logic “44ever,” Lost Boyz “Then Get Money” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

News

Logic “44ever,” Lost Boyz “Then Get Money” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.24

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

A statement from Jerry Wades Family to provide comfort for listeners
Local

A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close