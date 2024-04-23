Kid Cudi is now officially on the injured reserve. He recently broke his foot after stage diving at Coachella.
You can see Kid Cudi’s fall below.
Moon Man Down: Kid Cudi Breaks Foot Jumping Off Coachella Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com
