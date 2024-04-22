Listen Live
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

Published on April 22, 2024

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Quintana has stepped down from his roles as a Physical Education teacher and Head Football Coach at Roncalli High School.

During his two-year tenure, the Royals achieved a 16-9 record and secured Sectional, Regional, and Circle City championships in the 2022 season. Quintana was honored as the Marion County Coach of the Year in 2022.

“All of us at Roncalli appreciate Coach Quintana for his dedication and effort in leading our football program over the past two years. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Roncalli Athletic Director David Lauck in a Monday morning news release.

Neither Quintana nor Roncalli gave a reason for his resignation.

