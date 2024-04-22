Listen Live
National

Earth Day Electronics Recycling Special Event at Riverside Park

Published on April 22, 2024

Marion County is gearing up to celebrate Earth Day in an eco-friendly manner by urging residents to participate in electronic recycling initiatives. With the aim of reducing electronic waste, residents are encouraged to dispose of their unused, outdated, or broken electronics responsibly. It’s important to note that it is illegal in Indiana to dispose of electronics in household trash due to environmental concerns.

To make the process hassle-free, residents need not even step out of their cars. Simply pull up to the designated drop-off point, and volunteers will assist with unloading your electronics for proper recycling. This initiative not only helps in diverting electronic waste from landfills but also promotes environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices.

By participating in electronic recycling events like these, residents can contribute to preserving the planet for future generations while also complying with local regulations. So, mark your calendars for Earth Day and join the effort to keep our environment clean and green!

