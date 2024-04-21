Listen Live
National

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight.

The Chicago Police Department said the 30-year-old officer was returning home after his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

A police spokesman said the officer was a six-year veteran of the department and was killed two days before he would have turned 31.

The post Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

National

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

A statement from Jerry Wades Family to provide comfort for listeners
Local

A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close