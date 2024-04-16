Listen Live
Local

IU Grad Workers to Go on Three Day Strike

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana University entrance on Spring Day

Source: . (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition (IGWC) has approved a motion for a three-day strike after vote Monday. During a general meeting Monday, the IGWC agreed to vote on the strike which was approved of by nearly 93% of its 1,3000 members.

Graduate workers at IU submitted 1,300 union cards and a letter to IU President Pamela Whitten, asking for a union election last January. Members would also like to negotiate for better play that better reflects the cost of living. The IGWC said they did not get a response from Whitten, which is why they plan to strike for three days, starting April 17th.

The IGWC is asking for 10-month graduate workers to make a minimum of $27,973 and for 12-month graduate workers to be paid $33,568.

The post IU Grad Workers to Go on Three Day Strike appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IU Grad Workers to Go on Three Day Strike  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

IU Grad Workers to Go on Three Day Strike

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close