DOJ Conducting Review of Rise in IMPD Officer Involved Shootings in 2023

Published on April 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD sent out a press release on Tuesday with Police Chief Christopher Bailey and Mayor Joe Hogsett announcing that the United States Department of Justice as well as the National Policing Institute would be conducting an independent review of officer involved shootings in 2023.

The announcement came with a video that features both Chief Bailey and Mayor Hogsett giving details on the review. Mayor Hogsett says that this was something both the city and IMPD requested. He claimed, “We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and to the safety of every one of our neighbors.”

The DOJ and NPI will be looking to identify potential patterns and factors that led to the rise of officer involved shootings last year with the aim of improving the safety of officers and the community.

“I truly look at this study as an opportunity to be better tomorrow as we are today. I believe the final report will offer insights on how to make our department stronger and safer for both our officers and our community.” said Chief Bailey in the video.

He would also specify that the review would take a look at incidents as a whole and not conduct individual reviews.

2023 saw 18 officer involved shootings with 19 people being shot, resulting in 9 deaths.

