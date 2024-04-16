Listen Live
Fort Wayne Teenager Dies in Tuesday Crash

Published on April 16, 2024

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating after a Fort Wayne teenager died in a crash on I-69 Tuesday morning.

Officers say they found 19-year-old Quentin Crawford in a car near mile-marker 287. This is south of Markle, in Huntington County.

Crawford’s car was in the median, and it had suffered “heavy front end [sic] damage.” He had a “serious traumatic injury” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police think he was driving down I-69 when he went off the road and into the median, hitting the cable barriers. It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

The Huntington County Coroner is expected to perform Crawford’s autopsy Wednesday morning.

