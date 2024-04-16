Listen Live
Indy Police Make Arrest in 2020 Murder

Published on April 16, 2024

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell

Source: (PHOTO: Timothy Clary/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have made an arrest in a 2020 homicide.

It was the morning of October 30th, 2020, when Indianapolis Metro Police found the body of Rashaad Germany Jr. in a yard on Ashland Avenue near East 34th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. Germany had been shot and left laying.

It took nearly four years, but detectives finally made an arrest. Nichale Johnson, 21, has been charged with murder.

IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley says police know the wait can be frustrating, “often times, families can get frustrated and we share those frustrations. Some cases go unsolved for days, months or years. But this demonstrates IMPD remains dedicated to solving these crimes.”

While Lt. Foley couldn’t talk about the specifics of the arrest; he did say investigators cannot succeed without your help.

Johnson is due in court this Thursday.

