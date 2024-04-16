2024 Symphony on the Prairie Lineup Announced

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is once again planning to perform as part of the annual Symphony on the Prairie event, and this year’s concert lineup has been announced.

Symphony on the Prairie provides a variety of opportunities to enjoy live music in the summer weather, whether you need to schedule a date with yourself or your family and friends. The aptly named event is held at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre.

This year, you can also see tributes to different artists and hear songs made famous by musicians like Taylor Swift. You can even celebrate disco, or honor our country’s Independence Day through the Star-Spangled Symphony.

Continue reading for a complete list of shows that you can watch this June, July, and August.

Each performance will kick off at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available starting April 23rd.

Learn more about Symphony on the Prairie here. Get additional information about the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra here.

*Note: Not all performances will feature the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Performances in June:

June 28 – The Music of Queen with Windborne

June 29 – The Music of Led Zeppelin with Windborne

Performances in July:

July 3 – Star-Spangled Symphony featuring Rhapsody in Blue

July 4 – Star-Spangled Symphony featuring Rhapsody in Blue

July 5 – Star-Spangled Symphony featuring Rhapsody in Blue

July 12 – Disco Fever!

July 13 – Disco Fever!

July 19 – The Best of John Williams

July 20 – The Best of John Williams

July 26 – She’s Got Soul

July 27 – She’s Got Soul

Performances in August:

August 2 – Evil Woman, The American Elo

August 3 – A1A, The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

August 9 – Arrival from Sweden, Music of ABBA

August 10 – Yachtley Crew, With Rock E Bassoon

August 16 – Hollywood Nights, A Bob Seger Experience

August 17 – Let’s Sing Taylor

August 23 – Free Fallin, The Tom Petty Concert Experience

August 24 – Face2Face, A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

August 30 – Proud Tina, The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

August 31 – The Fab Four, The Ultimate Tribute

