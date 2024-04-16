Indiana National Guardsman Involved in Shooting at the Southern Border

EL PASO, Tex — An Indiana National Guard member was involved in a shooting at the southern border Sunday but details are scant while an investigation continues.

According to a NewsNation report, the guardsman saw an individual stabbing a fellow migrant along the river’s edge in El Paso, which is on U.S. soil. The soldier shot at the individual, who ran back into Mexico. It is unclear whether they were struck by the shot.

The Border Report added, an El Paso Fire and Rescue crew responded a short time later and treated the migrants for what they described as “non-life threatening superficial wounds.”

Fifty Indiana National Guard soldiers left for Texas after Easter and are set for a 10-month deployment to reinforce the state of Texas’s effort to close off the U.S.-Mexico border.

