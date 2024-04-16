Listen Live
Local

Lawrence Police Make Arrest in Triple Murder Case

Published on April 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence have made an arrest in a triple murder case.

Malik Shaw, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested Monday, April 15th. Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Travis Cline in a Tuesday press release credited the teamwork between Lawrence, Indianapolis Metro Police, the ATF, and Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

It was just after 7 o’clock last Friday night when Lawrence Police were called to the Jamestowne Apartments for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found three people hurt. All three died at the scene.

The victims have since been identified as Aaliyah Wortman, 19, of Marion, Londyn Coleman, 19, of Warsaw, and Spencer Lawson Jr., 27, of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the case is not closed. Detectives are still looking for anyone believed to be involved in the triple murder. If you know anything, call Lawrence Police at 317-545-7575 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Malik Shaw faces three counts of murder.

The post Lawrence Police Make Arrest in Triple Murder Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Lawrence Police Make Arrest in Triple Murder Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Lawrence Police Make Arrest in Triple Murder Case

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close