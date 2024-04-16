Lawrence Police Make Arrest in Triple Murder Case

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence have made an arrest in a triple murder case.

Malik Shaw, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested Monday, April 15th. Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Travis Cline in a Tuesday press release credited the teamwork between Lawrence, Indianapolis Metro Police, the ATF, and Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

It was just after 7 o’clock last Friday night when Lawrence Police were called to the Jamestowne Apartments for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found three people hurt. All three died at the scene.

The victims have since been identified as Aaliyah Wortman, 19, of Marion, Londyn Coleman, 19, of Warsaw, and Spencer Lawson Jr., 27, of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the case is not closed. Detectives are still looking for anyone believed to be involved in the triple murder. If you know anything, call Lawrence Police at 317-545-7575 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Malik Shaw faces three counts of murder.

