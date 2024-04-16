Listen Live
Local

Purdue Professor Talks What to Expect When Cicadas Arrive in May

Published on April 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
05252017 - Bloomington, Indiana, USA: A cicada rests in the leaves of a bush after emerging from its shell. Early Brood X Cicadas have emerged 4 years early May 25, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. The insects, which have a 17 year cycle, were not due to emerge until 2021. The insects crawl from the ground, shed their skin, breed, and then die. Their offspring will then crawl back into the ground, and live on tree roots for 17 years before emerging to complete the life cycle. Biologists refer to the early cicadas as stragglers.

Source: Photo by Jeremy_Hogan/Getty Images

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers in northwest and southwest Indiana can expect one of two broods to emerge in their county this summer. Brood 13 will be located in the northwest from Merrillville to South Bend, while Brood 19 is going to extend from Terre Haute to Evansville.

WIBC’s Kendall and Casey spoke with Dr. Elizabeth Long, Assistant Professor of Entomology at Purdue University, about when we can expect to see the insects this summer.

“They will probably start emerging the last part of May or so, into the beginning of June. Then we’re really going to see an increase in their emergence. Kind of like a bell-shaped curve. Then you’ll see things start to taper off again.” said Long.

Long would add that cicadas do not hurt humans or pets but can be dangerous to young plants and shrubs in the area.

“The real concern is maybe for folks who have a landscaping business, vineyard, or a nursery. Any kind of younger, woody shrubs. That have a thin branch diameter between 3/16 to 7/16 of an inch. Those plants are specifically vulnerable to females.”

The female cicada will often target these types of plants to lay their eggs. That process involves stabbing into the branch which can cause significant damage. Long says that putting netting over the plants can help to protect them while the cicadas are above ground.

The insects should be around for roughly a month. The next periodical brood expected in Indiana is brood X which is expected to emerge in 2038 and will encompass most of the state.

The post Purdue Professor Talks What to Expect When Cicadas Arrive in May appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Purdue Professor Talks What to Expect When Cicadas Arrive in May  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Purdue Professor Talks What to Expect When Cicadas Arrive in May

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close