Dodgers Legend and Anderson Native Carl Erskine Dies at 97

ANDERSON, Ind. — Dodgers legend and Anderson native Carl Erskine died Tuesday morning at age 97, from a bout with pneumonia.

Erskine played for the Brooklyn (Los Angeles) Dodgers from 1948-59, winning a World Series in 1955, the Dodgers first, and throwing 2 no-hitters during his MLB career. He played alongside Jackie Robinson during that time. Erskine’s best year was 1953, during which he won 20 games and set a World Series record with 14 strikeouts in a single game.

Erskine was born in Anderson, Indiana, the youngest of three sons. He attended Anderson High School where he was a standout pitcher, attracting the attention of the Brooklyn Dodgers. After graduating, however, he joined the United States Navy in 1945.

Following his retirement as a player, Erskine returned to his native Indiana. He became a leader in the community, participating in numerous organizations and businesses, including rising to the presidency of the Star Bank of Anderson, Indiana, before easing back to the role of vice chairman of the board. Erskine was a fierce champion of human rights, racial equality and, when his late son Jimmy was born with Down syndrome, became immersed in fighting for people with special needs. Jimmy died in 2023 at the age of 63. The Carl and Betty Erskine Society was formed by Erskine in order to raise money for the Special Olympics in which he has been involved for more than 40 years.

In 2010, he was awarded the Sachem Award by Governor Mitch Daniels of Indiana, the state’s highest honor which is given to recognize lifetime achievement of citizens of Indiana.

Then in 2023, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Erskine will be awarded the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to charity and his work towards the Special Olympics.

Funeral arrangements for Erskine are pending.

