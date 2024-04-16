Listen Live
Today is National Pajama Day: Experts Say You Should Wash Your Pajamas More Often Than You Think

Published on April 16, 2024

The question of how often to wash pajamas has sparked a spirited debate, blending considerations of health and personal preference. Various factors come into play, including the material of the pajamas, the climate in which they’re worn, and individual hygiene habits. While some experts advocate for daily washing to ensure cleanliness, others, like fabric care scientists, propose a more relaxed approach, suggesting that pajamas be laundered every three wears.

The crux of the matter lies in the need to remove sweat, body oils, dead skin cells, and bacteria that accumulate on clothing, especially garments worn for extended periods like pajamas. These elements not only contribute to unpleasant odors but can also harbor allergens and potentially harmful microbes, posing health risks if left unchecked.

Ultimately, the decision on how frequently to wash pajamas rests with the individual, balancing hygiene concerns with practicality and personal comfort. While some may prefer the peace of mind that comes with frequent laundering, others may find that less frequent washing aligns better with their lifestyle.

Regardless of the approach taken, maintaining cleanliness in sleepwear is essential for overall health and well-being. By staying mindful of the factors at play and adopting a routine that works best for them, individuals can ensure that their pajamas remain fresh and comfortable night after night.

