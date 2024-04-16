The Fix with Karen Vaughn: 2024 WNBA Draft Has Indy’s Newest Stars Shine Bright

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

2024 WNBA Draft Has Indy’s Newest Stars Shine Bright

In a groundbreaking move, Caitlin Clark secures her spot as the top pick for the Indiana Fever WNBA team, marking a historic milestone in Division 1 basketball. With an unprecedented record of 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, she blazes a trail that transcends gender boundaries. Joining her is Celeste Taylor, celebrated as the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, further enhancing the Fever’s formidable roster. Their arrival not only elevates the team’s prospects but also ignites excitement among fans, eager to witness their dynamic play on the court. As the Fever prepares to dominate the upcoming season, Clark and Taylor stand poised to leave an indelible mark on the urban basketball landscape, embodying resilience, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Get ready, because the Fever’s crown just got a whole lot shinier.

Robyn Dixon Gets Emotional

In a candid interview, Robyn discloses her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac, revealing that she was let go by not being invited back. She doesn’t mince words, accepting the situation with grace, recognizing that all things come to an end eventually. Expressing her appreciation for Gizelle’s support reduces her to tears, underscoring the deep bonds forged during her time on the show. Robyn’s honesty sheds light on the reality of life in the spotlight, where success and departure often walk hand in hand. Despite the disappointment, she remains resilient, embracing the next chapter with open arms. As the dust settles, Robyn’s journey serves as a reminder that in the ever-changing world of reality TV, loyalty and friendship endure even as roles shift and seasons change.

Turns Out House Party Wasn’t A Big Turn Up- Big A Big Let Down