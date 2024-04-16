Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: 2024 WNBA Draft Has Indy’s Newest Stars Shine Bright

Published on April 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

Source: Radio One Digital / Urban One

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

2024 WNBA Draft Has Indy’s Newest Stars Shine Bright

In a groundbreaking move, Caitlin Clark secures her spot as the top pick for the Indiana Fever WNBA team, marking a historic milestone in Division 1 basketball. With an unprecedented record of 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, she blazes a trail that transcends gender boundaries. Joining her is Celeste Taylor, celebrated as the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, further enhancing the Fever’s formidable roster. Their arrival not only elevates the team’s prospects but also ignites excitement among fans, eager to witness their dynamic play on the court. As the Fever prepares to dominate the upcoming season, Clark and Taylor stand poised to leave an indelible mark on the urban basketball landscape, embodying resilience, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Get ready, because the Fever’s crown just got a whole lot shinier.

Robyn Dixon Gets Emotional

Related Stories

In a candid interview, Robyn discloses her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac, revealing that she was let go by not being invited back. She doesn’t mince words, accepting the situation with grace, recognizing that all things come to an end eventually. Expressing her appreciation for Gizelle’s support reduces her to tears, underscoring the deep bonds forged during her time on the show. Robyn’s honesty sheds light on the reality of life in the spotlight, where success and departure often walk hand in hand. Despite the disappointment, she remains resilient, embracing the next chapter with open arms. As the dust settles, Robyn’s journey serves as a reminder that in the ever-changing world of reality TV, loyalty and friendship endure even as roles shift and seasons change.

Turns Out House Party Wasn’t A Big Turn Up- Big A Big Let Down

Amidst the allure of Hollywood, whispers abound of a stark reality: meager paychecks hidden beneath the glitz. Allegations emerge that actress AJ Johnson received a paltry $4000 for her role in the iconic film House Party, spanning two months of filming. At roughly $66 a day, the disparity between silver screen fantasy and financial struggle is laid bare. Such revelations cast a shadow over the glamorous facade of Tinseltown, highlighting the stark economic disparities faced by many in the entertainment industry. As the spotlight shifts from red carpets to paycheck stubs, questions linger about the true cost of fame and the sacrifices made by those who bring our favorite films to life. Behind every Hollywood blockbuster lies a complex tale of ambition, creativity, and the harsh realities of an unforgiving industry.

 

RELATED TAGS

ROBYN DIXON

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: 2024 WNBA Draft Has Indy’s Newest Stars Shine Bright

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close