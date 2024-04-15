Listen Live
Local

Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old woman is facing neglect charges for her role in the death of her 5-year-old granddaughter on April 9, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday.

Indianapolis police say 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty was found unresponsive inside her home on the city’s southwest side Tuesday evening. She was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children, where medical staff pronounced her dead.

After Welty’s death, officers took her mother, 29-year-old Toni McClure, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ryan Smith, into custody on Wednesday.

McClure was facing charges of murder and child neglect resulting in death. Smith was also arrested for child neglect resulting in death.

On Sunday, IMPD announced in a post on Facebook that Welty’s grandmother, 53-year-old Tammy Halsey, was taken into custody for her connection to Welty’s death.

Online jail records say Halsey was being held at the Marion County jail without bond and was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in a statement made Wednesday said, “My heart breaks knowing what Kinsleigh went through in her short life and how she left this world. The circumstances of Kinsleigh’s death are horrific and beyond comprehension. No human being, let alone a child should be treated like she was. These alleged suspects, if convicted, should never step foot outside of a prison.”

Halsey was due in court for a hearing on Tuesday. Initial hearings for McClure and Smith were set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says they’re asking for life without parole for McClure.

The post Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Entertainment Buzz

Maia Campbell: Clean and Acting Again

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tamir Rice All Over Again: Video Shows Akron Cop Quickly Shooting Black Teen Holding Fake Gun

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close