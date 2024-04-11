INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are preparing for a potential pro-Palestinian protest next week.
Local organizers are working together to plan an “economic blockade” in support of Palestine this Monday, April 15th. While its unclear if any local, pro-Palestinian Indianapolis groups will participate, Indianapolis Metro Police are already making preparations.
IMPD tells WIBC the department’s Special Operations Bureau & Agency have been aware of the planned protest, which they believe will begin around 7 o’clock in the morning.
An exact location of the protest is unknown, as protesters are calling for a general strike against businesses Monday.
IMPD is working with Indiana State Police to coordinate safety plans.
The post IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell
-
Honoring Jerry Wade: A Celebration of Love and Legacy
-
Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation
-
Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40