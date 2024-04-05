Listen Live
[LISTEN] J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

Published on April 5, 2024

J Cole

Source: General / Getty

We’ve officially got a rap beef between two of the biggest names in the generation of Hip Hop. By now, we’ve all heard Kendrick Lamar‘s verse on “Like That” from the Future and Metro Boomin project We Don’t Trust You. In it, the Grammy-winning rapper scoffed at being included in “The Big 3,” insisting that he stands above his peers (but more specifically J. Cole and Drake).

Kendrick’s “Like That” verse included a few more shots, leaving many to wonder if we may be on the verge of a true clash of the titans. Now Drake has been battle tested on more than one occasion, with his most notable battles being against Meek Mill and, more recently VA rapper Pusha T.

As for Cole? We’ve never seen him truly go at another MC. Sure, he’s given a subliminal here or there.. and even criticized Kanye for spiraling out of control on “False Prophets,” but now, for the first time.. it seems the gloves are off and, to be fair, he’s in the best lyrical shape of his career.

This may be the start of something big.

Check out Cole’s response to Kendrick below.

Now.. we wait to see if Drizzy jumps in the rumble.

