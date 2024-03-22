Listen Live
Riley Strain’s Body Found In Nashville River

Published on March 22, 2024

Images of Riley Strain

Source: Photos Courtesy of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The body of a missing University of Missouri student has been found in a Nashville river.

Police confirmed the body found in the Cumberland River this morning is Riley Strain’s. The 22-year-old had not been seen since March 8th when he was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar.

Police said there were no signs of foul play-related trauma on the body.

Strain was visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip.

The post Riley Strain’s Body Found In Nashville River appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

