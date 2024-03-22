Listen Live
Entertainment

Jackson Family Fallout: MJ’s Youngest Son, Bigi, Files Legal Injunction Against Grandma Katherine

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jacks

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Well, this is awkward…

TMZ is reporting that Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), has filed a legal injunction this week against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, to prevent her from using MJ’s estate money to appeal an ongoing legal matter.

The 22-year-old was recently working with Grandma Katherine, 93, as they were trying to stop the executors of MJ’s estate from proceeding with a major business transaction.

It seems like the transaction may be related to the recent agreement with Sony to sell almost half of MJ’s music catalog for $600M. However, the docs do not mention the exact nature of the transaction.

Prince Michael Jackson Hosts Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Bigi explains that despite the arguments presented by him and his grandmother, the court ruled against them.

The disconnect came with Katherine’s decision to appeal the ruling. Specifically, Bigi doesn’t want his father’s estate to pay for any of Katherine’s legal bills in this appeal.

In the docs, Bigi explains that the appeal has little chance of winning, and he thinks that the appeal would be of no benefit to the beneficiaries of the trust.

However, Bigi does agree that Katherine is entitled to reasonable attorney’s fees from the previous battle to an extent, and he’s asking the court to use their best judgment in that situation.

A judge has yet to rule on this matter.

Jackson Family Fallout: MJ’s Youngest Son, Bigi, Files Legal Injunction Against Grandma Katherine  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close