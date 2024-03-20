Listen Live
Washington County Sheriff’s Department will not have any officers available for overnight shifts starting on March 22

Published on March 20, 2024

Washington County Sheriff’s Department will not have any officers available for overnight shifts starting on March 22

Starting March 22nd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department faces a significant challenge as they announce a pause in deploying deputies between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. This decision stems from a shortage of officers, with the department currently down six deputies. Two officers are undergoing training, one is on light duty, and three positions remain vacant. The announcement, made on Friday, highlights the strain on law enforcement resources within the county, prompting concerns about public safety during overnight hours. For urban residents reliant on law enforcement support, this development underscores the importance of addressing staffing shortages and ensuring adequate coverage to meet community needs. As discussions continue on how to address this issue, residents remain vigilant, advocating for solutions that prioritize community safety and well-being.

