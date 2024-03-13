The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Zoe Kravitz Roasts Her Famous Dad Lenny Kravitz At His Hollywood Walk of Fame

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Zoe Kravitz Roasts Her Famous Dad Lenny Kravitz At His Hollywood Walk of Fame

Yesterday, the legendary Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Amidst the celebration, his daughter and talented actress Zoe Kravitz couldn’t resist poking fun at her father’s signature style—or should we say, lack thereof—referring to his infamous tendency to ditch shirts. The playful banter between father and daughter added a touch of humor to the prestigious occasion, showcasing their close bond and shared sense of humor. As Lenny’s star now graces the Walk of Fame alongside other music and entertainment luminaries, it’s clear that his legacy extends far beyond his iconic fashion choices, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music and culture.

Denzel Washington Honors Lenny Kravitz

Listen up, fam… If your support ain’t as solid as Denzel Washington’s love for Lenny Kravitz, then we ain’t interested! These two icons showed us all how it’s done with their epic bromance at a recent event. The love and respect between Denzel and Lenny were off the charts, and we’re here for it! From the red carpet to the heartfelt moments, they proved that real recognizes real. So, if your squad ain’t riding for you like Denzel rides for Lenny, it might be time to reevaluate. Let’s spread that love and positivity like Denzel and Lenny, and keep those vibes on point! Real recognize real.

