The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Zoe Kravitz Roasts Her Famous Dad Lenny Kravitz At His Hollywood Walk of Fame

Published on March 13, 2024

Karen Vaughn The Fix

Source: Urban One / Radio One

Zoe Kravitz Roasts Her Famous Dad Lenny Kravitz At His Hollywood Walk of Fame

Yesterday, the legendary Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Amidst the celebration, his daughter and talented actress Zoe Kravitz couldn’t resist poking fun at her father’s signature style—or should we say, lack thereof—referring to his infamous tendency to ditch shirts. The playful banter between father and daughter added a touch of humor to the prestigious occasion, showcasing their close bond and shared sense of humor. As Lenny’s star now graces the Walk of Fame alongside other music and entertainment luminaries, it’s clear that his legacy extends far beyond his iconic fashion choices, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music and culture.

Denzel Washington Honors Lenny Kravitz

Listen up, fam… If your support ain’t as solid as Denzel Washington’s love for Lenny Kravitz, then we ain’t interested! These two icons showed us all how it’s done with their epic bromance at a recent event. The love and respect between Denzel and Lenny were off the charts, and we’re here for it!  From the red carpet to the heartfelt moments, they proved that real recognizes real. So, if your squad ain’t riding for you like Denzel rides for Lenny, it might be time to reevaluate. Let’s spread that love and positivity like Denzel and Lenny, and keep those vibes on point! Real recognize real.

Professor Ogleve Is Sick Of Y’all!

Actor Dorien Wilson, famous for his portrayal of Professor Oglevee on The Parkers, opened up about his iconic role, calling it a blessing. However, he couldn’t help but keep it real with fans, admitting that some of y’all can be a tad bit annoying. While he appreciates the love and support from fans, Wilson isn’t afraid to keep it honest about the ups and downs of fame. Despite the occasional annoyances, Wilson remains grateful for the opportunity to bring the beloved character to life and for the lasting impact The Parkers has had on its audience. So, while he may have had his moments, Professor Oglevee will always hold a special place in our hearts!

Grant Hill On The Importance His Marriage Has On His Daughters

NBA legend Grant Hill and songstress Tamia are the epitome of relationship goals. Their love story is one for the ages, and what’s even better? We never catch wind of any drama with these two. Grant recently opened up about the significance of his role in his daughters’ lives, shedding light on the importance of fatherhood and family values. It’s clear that Grant and Tamia prioritize their family above all else, setting a prime example of what true partnership looks like. In a world where celebrity relationships often make headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s refreshing to see a couple like Grant and Tamia, whose love and commitment to each other and their family shine bright.

Karen Vaughn

grant hill

