$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — If you bought a Hoosier Lottery ticket last September in Fort Wayne, you will want to check your numbers soon. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 is about to expire. The ticket came from the Stop on the Way on Spring Street, and it matched four of the five winning numbers, as well as the Powerball. Winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42, with a Powerball of 9. If you are the lucky Hoosier, make sure you claim your ticket at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office by March 18th.

