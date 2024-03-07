Danessa Myricks Beauty Expands Its Yummy Skin Line With Two New Products

Danessa Myricks Beauty is a staple in the makeup game for one reason — its multifunctional products come in major clutch for MUA and makeup novices. The brand offers something for everyone, which brings creativity and vision to the forefront. So, once CEO and founder Danessa Myricks added two new products to the Yummy Skin line, the girls immediately opened their purses.

The Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin collection bridges the gap between skincare and makeup. After all, a flawless makeup look requires a healthy base to work with. In 2022, Danessa introduced the masses to the Yummy Skin line with a dewy foundation and an illuminating serum. From there, the brand has welcomed a balm blush, a skin tint, a kit, and beauty tools into the fold.

Danessa Myricks Beauty is preparing for history to repeat itself with two new offerings that prep your skin for makeup application. Keep reading to get the full scoop on the new Yummy Skin additions and how they can elevate your routine.

Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin line ushers in two new products designed to hydrate and keep oils at bay.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Moisture Repair Balm

If dry skin tends to affect your makeup looks, this is the balm for you. The Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Moisture Balm is a balm-to-serum made with the brand’s Moisture Repair Complex, featuring skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, prickly pear extract, kokum butter, and more. This find instantly hydrates, repairs flaky and irritated skin, and reduces the visible signs of aging.

In addition, this fragrance-free balm can serve as a morning or nighttime moisturizer. It can also be used to moisturize dry areas on your body and/or add a radiant glow to your skin.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum

Make room on your vanity for this water-to-powder serum. Formulated with its Comfort Matte Complex, the formula features seven potent ingredients, including zinc PCA, vegan squalene, and tremella mushroom extract. The powder serum absorbs oil and reduces sebum production without drying out the skin. Plus, it blurs pores, minimizes redness, and mattifies skin. You can use this powder serum solo as a slugging treatment or to prep your skin for a matte makeup look.

For daily use, apply a quarter-sized amount to your fingertips, and blend the product into your T-zone with a tapping motion. Extend the product to the rest of your face and wait a few seconds to dry.

Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin series is the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks to the Yummy Skin offerings, you can now seamlessly transform your skin. Grab the Yummy Skin Moisture Repair Balm for $38 and the Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum for $36. Happy Shopping, beauties!

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

Black Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Danessa Myricks Products

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches First-Ever Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint in 16 Shades

Danessa Myricks And Jackie Aina Are Bringing ‘The Fearless Tour’ To New Orleans, LA, TX, DC, And NY

Danessa Myricks Beauty Expands Its Yummy Skin Line With Two New Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com