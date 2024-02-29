GREENWOOD, Ind. — A standoff ended with no one hurt after several hours in Greenwood on Wednesday.
The call to the police was about some shots fired at a home near U.S. 31 and Worthsville Road. A man was holed up inside a home and threatening to hurt himself.
SWAT officers responded and surrounded the home. The man inside fired some shots inside the home during the standoff but it’s not clear if any of the shots were at officers.
Eventually, the man came out of the house on his own and gave up. It’s not clear yet if the man will face any charges.
The post Five-Hour Standoff In Greenwood Ends With No One Hurt appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Five-Hour Standoff In Greenwood Ends With No One Hurt was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 Plus Janet Jackson & Nelly tickets
-
Melanin Magic: Black History Month Honorees 2024
-
Indy Hot Spots With WTLCFM!
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only