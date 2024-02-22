Teyana Taylor And Her Abs Just Called Us Out Of Shape

Teyana Taylor’s abs are fighting for well-deserved time in the spotlight, and we can’t blame them. The mother of two has always served body, flashing her chiseled midsection in everything from crop tops to blazers that exposed her chest. Now, the singer turned creative director turned actress shares a sneak peek into her workout routine, and we are taking notes.

Teyana Taylor’s abs are fully loaded

The actress posted a video to her Instagram page, sharing the formula for a plump booty and snatched tummy. Clad in a baseball hat, sports bra, and black spandex, Taylor held two weights in her hands while doing one-legged squats.

“Loading….” she captioned the video.

Fellow gym enthusiast Joie Chavis commented, “Its already there ”

Another fan wrote, “Me: “Unloading” this cheesecake I just put in the microwave ”

Most people were in awe of the actress’ body, while the rest of us were suddenly motivated to put the fried chicken down and head to the gym. The video basically knocked the food out of my hand and called me lazy.

The 33-year-old star once claimed dance as her favorite workout routine. In an interview with US Weekly, she said dancing is what got her back in shape after birthing her first child.

“The only real workout I do is dancing and performing. I was touring right up until after I was six months pregnant, and I was in really good shape, so after she came, I just went right back down, almost immediately. That’s the way I do it—I love to dance.”

Taylor’s body is a work of art, whether she’s dancing her ass off or getting down and dirty in the gym. We Stan!

