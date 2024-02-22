In a very short time, 310babii has gone from pulling beats offline to touring the country, courtesy of his infectious single “Soak City,” which is getting love from coast to coast.
Check out this clip there 310babii explained how YouTube contributed to him blowing up.
[VIDEO] ‘Soak City’ Rapper 310babii Explains How YouTube Helped Him Score A Smash Single was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 Plus Janet Jackson & Nelly tickets
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Indy Hot Spots With WTLCFM!
-
NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40