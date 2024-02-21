Car Chase Ends in Crash; 2 arrested, Stolen Guns Found

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, State Police were busy with over 300 vehicle pursuits, and that has stayed the same as we move into the New Year: early Wednesday morning, a chase ended with a car crashing into a wall. Three people then ran into the nearby woods.
“I think it’s a decision that people make to disregard the law,” said State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “To choose to try and avoid the consequences of their actions.”
Perrine says a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle while patrolling I-65 northbound near MLK.
“When he tried to pull that vehicle over, they fled,” said Perrine. “He chased that vehicle for a short time before that vehicle crashed into the wall.”
Two people, one a teenager, were arrested after a car chase. Another person in the car got away. Police have found stolen guns.
“Some of the guns were equipped with a homemade device, making the gun fully automatic,” he added.
