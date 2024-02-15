TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Peruvian Kinky Hair Is The Perfect Texture For The Natural Girlies

I’ve been on the hunt for my 40 & Fabulous look, and thanks to Mayvenn’s Peruvian Kinky hair, I think I found it. When I turned 40, I wanted to explore a new look, highlighting my maturity. I was no longer interested in hiding my grey hair, and I wanted to embrace a new style that I could possibly make my signature.

I sampled various bundles from Mayvenn, including the Brazilian Loose Wave,Body Wave, and Brazilian Kinky Straight. And while I enjoyed each look, I found the Peruvian Kinky hair to be my favorite for many reasons.

I contacted Mayvenn to learn the difference between the Brazilian Kinky and Peruvian Kinky bundles. I loved the Brazilian bundles (pictured below), but the texture felt thicker, making the hair more difficult to curl.

In an email, my Mayvenn contact explained the difference between textures, which made me more inclined to sample the Peruvian hair. “Typically, Peruvian bundles are a bit more ‘silky’ in appearance and have a little more shine and luster. Brazilian bundles are slightly more dense and tend to have less shine. With the Kinky Straight bundles, because this texture is steam processed (not chemically) to achieve the ‘natural blowout’ look, they’ll have a similar appearance and amount of volume, but the Peruvian bundles are usually easier to press out or straighten because the strands are less dense,” they explained.

Mayvenn Peruvian Kinky hair is the perfect texture for the natural girlies

I used two 20-inch bundles to achieve this look and had the hair in for three weeks. I will keep it in for another week before I give my scalp time to breathe.

Peruvian kinky has become my favorite because it was easier to style, the bundles were soft, and I could blend my natural hair seamlessly.

For styling, I alternated between a flat iron and the sock method. I discovered the sock method on TikTok, and it is my go-to for creating full, voluptuous curls. I split my hair in half and wrap both sections around in a sock. I then pull the sock back and secure it with a scrunchie.

Blending was effortless because the texture was softer and easier to manipulate. The Brazilian texture was too think for my hair, but the Peruvian Kinky matched perfectly. I experienced some shedding, but nothing out of the ordinary. Overall, I can confidently say I’ve found my signature look. What do you think? Are you feeling the Peruvian Kinky hair?

