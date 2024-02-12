It Was The Skin For Us: Get The Breakdown Of Usher’s Undeniable Super Bowl Performance Glow

Usher ripped up the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime stage with his exhilarating performance and nostalgic hit songs. And while his sultry dance moves and sculpted body had a lot of us googly-eyed, the singer’s glowing skin kept us in a trance.

We love us some Usher Raymond! The Atlanta native has been a heartthrob ever since his singing debut. His chart-topping jams, along with his sexy existence, have made him one of our favorite celebrities to stalk. When Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII performance was first announced, we were excited to see the “OMG” crooner work his magic onstage. And we were even more excited at the possibility of him baring his chiseled chest.

Fast forward to his performance. Usher gave us everything we wanted, including an exposed chest moment that revealed the icon’s glistening skin. His dewy complexion can be attributed to celebrity makeup artist Lola Okanlawon, who used Danucera products to create Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime glow. Get the play-by-play below on how Okanlawon achieved the artist’s flawless look.

Usher’s Super Bowl Performance Glow

Okanlawon started her process with the Sculpting Stone to help release tension in Usher’s face. This helped with lymphatic drainage and reoxygenation of the blood, so the skin prep penetrated deeply into the skin.

Then, she used Cerabalm to cleanse the skin and remove toxins and impurities for a clean canvas.

Next, Okanlawon followed up with D22 Tonic to help tone and promote smooth and glowy skin and to balance the pH of Usher’s skin.

Okanlawon completed her process with Cream Supreme to moisturize and Iconic Eye. “I love how supple it makes the skin feel before I prime it for complexion. The eye cream hydrates his under eyes and helps brighten,” stated the MUA.

Okanlawon used the Dual Washcloth right before his show to dab any sweat without disrupting the singer’s complexion and letting his skin shine through.

Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII

It Was The Skin For Us: Get The Breakdown Of Usher’s Undeniable Super Bowl Performance Glow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com