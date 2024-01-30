Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Is The No. 1 Single Four Weeks In A Row

Like him or not Jack Harlow is doing numbers. For the last four weeks, his single has held the top slot in America.

As reported by Billboard, the Louisville, Ky. native is on another historic winning streak. The music industry periodical has confirmed his song, “Lovin On Me” has been the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 for the last month.

According to the publication’s 2018 article, the list is ranked based on physical and digital sales, streaming, and radio play in the United States. This new achievement surpasses his previous success with “First Class” which topped the chart for three straight in 2022. He also shared the number one spot with Lil Nas X with “Industry Baby” back in October 2021.

Ironically, “Lovin On Me” is a standalone single that was not included in his most recent album Jackman. His third album was produced by FnZ, DJ Dahi, Boi-1da, and others. The project was met with mixed reviews with some critics calling it his most authentic effort yet while others stated the project felt disjointed.

Jack Harlow first got his shot back in 2020 with his song “What’s Poppin”. The track would go on to be well received on TikTok. That same year he landed a slot on XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class. You can view the video for “Lovin On Me” below.

Photo: Getty

