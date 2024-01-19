Quavo made his mark as a rapper as part of the Migos collective and also as an in-demand soloist. The Atlanta rapper was on hand to assist in the debut of 1989 STUDIO’s FW24 collection with designs from the talented Chaz Jordan.

1989 STUDIO, founded by Chaz Jordan, is a luxury lifestyle founded in 2021 in Los Angeles informed by the Chicago native’s design education in Paris, France.

Earlier this week, Quavo joined the festivities during Milan Fashion Week for the unveiling of a new brand showroom that highlights Jordan’s FW24 designs.

From the images of the event, fans of luxury fashion and journalists were on hand to capture the event in full with Quavo hitting the stage and making the rounds in a full 1989 STUDIO fit.

1989 STUDIO’s latest drop takes the already stellar work from Jordan and his team while introducing new silhouettes and design styles, including denim adorned with a three-dimensional pattern.

The new showroom will also serve as an office space and design studio for Jordan along with its aforementioned showroom designation. As of now, those who wish to see new 1989 STUDIO pieces can do so via appointment.

“To coincide with the opening of our new space, the goal this FW24 season was to emphasize quality and precision through simplicity. This shared ethos can be seen in the architecture and material choices throughout our design studio as well as in the collection. The new space serves as the perfect backdrop and supporting character for a collection that expresses its sophistication and silent opulence in the smallest of details,” said brand founder and designer, Chaz Jordan.

Quavo surprised attendees with a special performance and plenty of photo ops. Check out the images below.

Learn more about 1989 STUDIO here.

—

Photo: 1989 STUDIO

Quavo On Hand For 1989 STUDIO FW24 Collection Debut was originally published on hiphopwired.com