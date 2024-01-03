The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Brandy Would Love to Duet With This Person

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Brandy Would Love to Duet With This Person

In a recent interview, Brandy was asked, ‘Who would she like to duet with?’

The One Thing Rihanna Can’t Do

We’ve seen Rihanna as a singer, performer, business woman, mom—is there anything she can’t do?

Dionne Warwick Wasn’t Always A Fan of People Covering Her Songs

In a recent interview, Dionne Warwick said she was not always a fan of artists like Isaac Hayes and Aretha Franklin covering her songs back in the day.

Ne-Yo Says The Music Industry Just Lettin Anybody In

In a recent interview, Ne-Yo said the music industry has changed and nowadays, anybody can get in.