Buttah Skin’s Dorion Renaud And Vanessa Simmons Talk New Silky Soft Towels For Your Routine

Let’s be honest: Do you dry your face with traditional towels post-cleansing? If so, don’t feel ashamed. Most folks pat dry their faces with any bath towel in reach. However, your go-to towel can compromise your skin’s health. So, it’s time to elevate your face-drying method to keep your melanin-rich skin in check. Thankfully, Buttah Skin’s Silky Soft Towels are the perfect alternative.

Achieving a glowing complexion comes down to using the right products in a step-by-step routine. That said, the 5-year-old cruelty-free brand is coming in hot with its latest holiday addition. The Silky Soft Towels are a single-use product that assists with drying your face post-cleansing. In addition, the towels can remove makeup and debris from your canvas when wet. Plus, the essential is made from gentle natural fibers and helps keep bacteria at bay.

Buttah Skin’s Silky Soft Towels are a no-brainer for your skincare routine

On Dec. 15, I met with Buttah Skin founder Dorion Renaud at the brand’s NYC Macy’s Herald Square Meet & Greet. And while Dorion’s picture-perfect complexion proves that Buttah Skin is in a league of its own, he explained the inspiration behind the Silky Soft Towels.

“I make a mess when I wash my face, and I also know that a lot of towels carry bacteria,” Renaud exclusively told HelloBeautiful. “It feels good to clean your face with something that you haven’t used already. Towels go in the washing machine, and they have a lot of germs. So, let’s keep it clean and fresh, and you have something new to use every single time.”

Renaud also shared that the Silky Soft Towels are biodegradable, which speaks to Buttah Skin’s mission of “uniting the best of nature and science” to create effective skincare products.

Vanessa Simmons, Buttah Skin ambassador and dear friend of Renaud, was also in attendance. The actress and model echoed Renaud’s sentiments about traditional towels harboring bacteria and “detergents playing a role in possibly putting harmful toxins on your skin.”

“The Silky Soft Towels guarantee an excellent skin experience every single time you use them,” Vanessa told us. “You don’t have to worry about them causing harm to the earth. The towels ensure that you’re getting a deep clean every time you cleanse your skin.”

If you’re game to ditch your towels for a luxe alternative, Buttah Skin’s Silky Soft Towels await. The essential flaunts a $18 sticker price for a 50-count box of ultra-large towels. Give the gift of eco-friendly skincare this holiday season and beyond.

