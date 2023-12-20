Kodak Black Lawyers Ask That He Seek 90-Day Drug Treatment Program

Kodak Black was back in court for his probation violation. His attorney has requested that he be sent to a drug treatment facility.

NBC Miami is reporting that the Pompano Beach, Florida native appeared in federal court on Tuesday, December 19. He was arrested on Thursday, December 7 after local police found what they believe to be cocaine in his luxury SUV.

Since then he has been held at a federal detention center. During the hearing his lawyer Bradford Cohen admitted that the “Super Gremlin” rapper does have a substance abuse problem that he picked up when he served time in prison back in 2020. He then requested for permission that Kodak Black be allowed to attend a 90-day drug treatment program in Arizona.

According to The Miami Herald the presiding Federal Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra denied the request saying “If you’re buying drugs or using drugs, you’re a danger to the community”. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown also thought sending Kodak Black away was a bad idea saying “If we let him out today to go out to Arizona, we don’t know what’s going to happen”.

The MC’s legal issues stem from 2019 where Kodak Black caught a charge for lying on a background check when he purchased guns from a weapons store in Hialeah. He will remain at the Miami Federal Correction Center until further notice.

